FireEye (FEYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect FireEye to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FEYE opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $25.53.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

