First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $290.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $294.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

