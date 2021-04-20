First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

Shares of FBHS opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $103.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

