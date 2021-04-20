First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.