First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 21,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,407. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 450,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 76,341 shares in the last quarter.

