Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $299,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $104,063,000.

In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $3,470,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,093.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Insiders sold 6,352,182 shares of company stock valued at $519,131,036 over the last ninety days.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

