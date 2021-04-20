Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

