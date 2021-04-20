Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $10.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 1,185,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,636. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $380.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

