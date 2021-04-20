Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

