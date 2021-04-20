Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

FELE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 202,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

