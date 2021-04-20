Frax Share Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.40 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00008906 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $50.40 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,638.66 or 0.99504797 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.00890127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.57 or 0.00630535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,592,573 coins and its circulating supply is 10,121,367 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

