Fresnillo Plc to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNLPF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

