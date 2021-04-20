Fresnillo’s (FNLPF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

