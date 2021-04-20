FuelCell Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

FCEL opened at $9.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

