Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Update

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FTFT opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Future FinTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

