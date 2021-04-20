FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soliton in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SOLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $15.76 on Monday. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Soliton by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Soliton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Soliton by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

