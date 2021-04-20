FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

NYSE:C opened at $72.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.