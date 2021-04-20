FY2022 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

ROLL opened at $196.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $103.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.23 and its 200 day moving average is $173.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $19,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,695,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

