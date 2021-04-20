FY2025 EPS Estimates for DermTech, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for DermTech in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $37.49 on Monday. DermTech has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $4,703,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit