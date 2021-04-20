FY2025 EPS Estimates for DermTech, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for DermTech in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $37.49 on Monday. DermTech has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $4,703,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.