G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Get G4S alerts:

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered G4S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. G4S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. G4S has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.28.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G4S (GFSZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.