Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLTO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

GLTO opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49. Galecto has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

