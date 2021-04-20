Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

NYSE PXD opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.