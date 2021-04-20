Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,784 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

