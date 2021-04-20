Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

