Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,552 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.