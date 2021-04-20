Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 153 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.