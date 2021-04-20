Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.40

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Gazit Globe, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

