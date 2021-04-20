GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Director Darla D. Moore Buys 83,333 Shares of Stock

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Director Darla D. Moore acquired 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. GEE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

