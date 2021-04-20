General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 28,493 shares.The stock last traded at $41.73 and had previously closed at $41.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Get General American Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.