General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,468 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $184.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,364. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.