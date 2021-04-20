General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Trimmed by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

