General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Decreased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

GM stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 261,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,319,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

