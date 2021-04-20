Genuit Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.80 (LON:PLP)

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PLP opened at GBX 567 ($7.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 369.85 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 613 ($8.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

