GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) PT Lowered to C$0.65

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 306.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CVE GFG traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.16. 35,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.38. GFG Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$21.21 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.
About GFG Resources
