GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) PT Lowered to C$0.65

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 306.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE GFG traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.16. 35,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.38. GFG Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$21.21 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

