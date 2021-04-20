GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 239,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GIX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,133. GigCapital2 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

