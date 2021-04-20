Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Navient accounts for about 2.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Navient worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

