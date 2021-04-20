Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $860.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

