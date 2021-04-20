Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services comprises about 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

HEES opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

