Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 1,726 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average is $129.95. The company has a market capitalization of $462.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

