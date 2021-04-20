Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 5,346 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

