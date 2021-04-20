Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

