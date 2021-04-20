Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. National Retail Properties accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

