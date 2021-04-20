Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

