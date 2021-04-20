Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 246,825 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

