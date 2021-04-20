Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 4,437 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified comprises about 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE:CODI opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

