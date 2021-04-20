Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 6,765 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,380,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $77.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

