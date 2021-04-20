Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000. H&R Block comprises approximately 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of H&R Block as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in H&R Block by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in H&R Block by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

