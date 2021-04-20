Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Comments


