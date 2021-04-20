Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $352.19 million, a PE ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

