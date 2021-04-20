GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,330.40 ($17.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,281.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,343.37. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £66.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders acquired 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

